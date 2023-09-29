Lecturer aspirants demand change in age criteria for recruitment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aspirants of lecturer posts in non-government-aided colleges in the state have alleged that many of them have been deprived of applying for the posts due to the changed norms as far as upper-age eligibility is concerned.

The Staff Selection Board (SSB) had this month advertised for examination for recruitment of lecturers in non-government aided colleges fixing the maximum age limit for the candidates as 42 as on September 1, 2023, which means he/she must not have been born earlier than September 2, 1981 and later than September 1, 2002.

In all previous college teacher recruitment examinations, the SSB had taken the maximum age limit as 42 as of January 1, 2021. Also, all other recruitment bodies like OPSC, OSSC, and OSSSC have been counting the upper age limit as of January 1 of the recruitment year.

“However, by changing the date for counting the upper age limit to September 1 for this exam, the SSB is depriving many well-deserving candidates who have UGC-NET and PhD qualifications from appearing for the examination,” said a candidate Sumanta Satpathy. He explained that the age of many eligible candidates is becoming more if the date is fixed on September 1.

The aspirants have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this week over the issue.

Stating the change of date only for this examination is unjustified, they said even the examination conducted by SSB to recruit PGTs and degree lecturers earlier this year had January 1 as the date to count the upper age limit.

