One killed as dispute over bamboo turns fatal in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A long-standing dispute over bamboo cutting in Pahan village, located under the jurisdiction of Kujang police station in Jagatsinghpur, turned fatal leading to the death of one person on Thursday. Sources reveal that a bitter feud had been simmering between two families in Pahan village for some time, over a disagreement on harvesting of bamboo from a private land within the same village. The disagreement turned into rivalry, creating tensions within the families.

The victim, 52-year-old Siba Prasad Sahani, of Pahan village was reportedly cutting bamboo from the disputed land within the village on the day, despite objections from his neighbour, Mahani Sahani. Irked, Mahani confronted him with a stick, leading to a violent fight between the two, leading to the death of Siba.

Though bystanders rushed to his aid, and shifted him to Kujang Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

Kujang police, on being informed, registered a case and have detained Mahani for questioning. The deceased’s body has been seized and sent for postmortem. Investigation into the incident is on.

