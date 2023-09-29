Home States Odisha

One killed as dispute over bamboo turns fatal in Odisha

The victim, 52-year-old Siba Prasad Sahani, of Pahan village was reportedly cutting bamboo from the disputed land within the village on the day, despite objections from his neighbour, Mahani Sahani.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Murder

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A long-standing dispute over bamboo cutting in Pahan village, located under the jurisdiction of Kujang police station in Jagatsinghpur, turned fatal leading to the death of one person on Thursday. Sources reveal that a bitter feud had been simmering between two families in Pahan village for some time, over a disagreement on harvesting of bamboo from a private land within the same village. The disagreement turned into rivalry, creating tensions within the families.

The victim, 52-year-old Siba Prasad Sahani, of Pahan village was reportedly cutting bamboo from the disputed land within the village on the day, despite objections from his neighbour, Mahani Sahani. Irked, Mahani confronted him with a stick, leading to a violent fight between the two, leading to the death of Siba.

Though bystanders rushed to his aid, and shifted him to Kujang Hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.

Kujang police, on being informed, registered a case and have detained Mahani for questioning. The deceased’s body has been seized and sent for postmortem. Investigation into the incident is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderbamboo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp