OSCPCR asks police to probe rescued kids case

Two boys aged 15 and 16, belonging to Kolkata, were rescued from Metro Towers in the city when fire broke out in the building in the wee hours of Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has asked Bhubaneswar DCP to inquire into allegations against police for not registering a case over the rescue of two child labourers in the city.

The DCP has been asked to file his report by October 10. Two boys aged 15 and 16, belonging to Kolkata, were rescued from Metro Towers in the city when fire broke out in the building in the wee hours of Tuesday. The boys admitted to working inside a workshop which was locked from the outside when the mishap took place. Firefighters broke open the shutter to rescue the boys who were later handed over to Saheed Nagar police.

However, Childline director Benudhar Senapati alleged the police handed over the rescued children to a relative without producing them before the child welfare committee, filing any complaint or documentation of any kind. Alleging the violator may be the trafficker who brought the children to work, Senapati said it is a violation of child rights and child labour laws.

Apart from filing a complaint over this at Saheed Nagar police station on Tuesday, Childline filed petitions with the OSCPCR and additional child welfare committee and informed Khurda DCPO. The Additional CWC also issued a show cause notice to Saheed Nagar police in this regard on Wednesday.

