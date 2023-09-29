Home States Odisha

Over 1,100 participate in KIIT’s India Hackathon

As part of the endeavour, the university organised Hacktest consisting of 194 teams and about 1,164 students.

A view of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. (File Photo| Shamim Qureshy, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 1,100 students participated in the ‘Smart India Hackathon-2023’ (SIH-2023), recently hosted by KIIT Deemed to be University under the banner of Hacktest-2023.The university said the primary objective of the event was to provide a dynamic platform for students and further cultivate a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset under SIH guidelines. As part of the endeavour, the university organised Hacktest consisting of 194 teams and about 1,164 students.

”KIIT is proud to take part in SIH-2023, which will further strengthen the culture of product innovation and problem-solving aptitude of our students. KIIT is recognised as a top innovative institution in the country and such initiatives are a part of the regular best practices the university has been following since its inception,” said the founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta.

He thanked All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) chairman Prof TG Sitharam, vice-chairman Dr Abhay Jere and members of the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) innovation cell for spearheading the activity from its conceptualisation to the implementation stage.

KIIT registrar Prof JR Mohanty expressed his happiness for the overwhelming participation of the university’s students. He acknowledged the initiative of AICTE, MoE and the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) to provide a real-time platform to the student community to enhance their problem-solving skills.

TAGS
KIITHacktest-2023Smart India Hackathon-2023

