Politics over crime never pays: Naveen Patnaik warns Opposition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday warned members of Opposition parties stating those who do politics over crime and stall development for political considerations do not return to the House.“With all humility and my experience in this House, I can say those who work for people return to this House and those who do politics over crime and stall development for political consideration have not been able to return”, the chief minister said while replying to the discussion on second supplementary budget of Home and General Administration departments in the House.

The chief minister targeted the Opposition in his speech saying people are watching their conduct and how desperate they are to stall development. Stating he is pained to see the politicisation of sensitive cases for narrow vested interests, the chief minister said this is an injustice to the victims of the case. “It is also an injustice to the committed police persons who work day and night and to the people of Odisha”, he said, adding even a lady police officer was physically assaulted. “This cannot be tolerated in a civilised society,” he added.

The chief minister asserted his government will continue to march ahead transforming the state into a ‘new and empowered Odisha’. The overall law and order situation in the state has remained largely peaceful and under control, he said adding communal harmony has also been maintained. “There was no significant law and order incident on the students, services, industrial, labour and agrarian front. The overall Maoist scenario in the state has shown remarkable improvement,” he added.

The Mo Sarkar initiative has instilled confidence in public services. Besides, recruitment examinations by the three recruiting commissions are being conducted regularly. “This year the commissions have recommended more than 12,000 posts for appointment, the chief minister said, adding more than 5,000 candidates have been appointed in police and prison departments. Further, clearance has been given to fill up more than 3,300 posts in police and almost a thousand in prisons and fire services.

Besides, under the 5T charter, the police launched the ‘Monitoring of Atrocity, National Commission Cases and Assistance to Victims’ (MANAV) portal in August 2023 to expedite the investigation cases under SC and ST Prevention of Atrocity Act and for timely delivery of compensation to the victims. “We have zero tolerance towards crime particularly crime against women. We have ensured free, fair, and impartial investigation”, he added.

