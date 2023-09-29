Home States Odisha

Prime accused in murder case shot dead point blank

Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that 38-year-old businessman Niranjan Sahoo was killed over past enmity.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

sHOOTING , GUN , BULLET , FIRED

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The main accused in a murder case was reportedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants on the outskirts of Kamakhyanagar town here on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as 38-year-old businessman Niranjan Sahoo of Kantiaputa Sahi village under Tumusingha police station. Sahoo was accused of killing Baruan panchayat samiti member Dipak Mahanta who was murdered in 2021. He was arrested the same year and released on bail four months back. Sahoo was involved in the sand quarry business.

Sources said the businessman’s bullet-ridden body was spotted by locals in an isolated location on Kamakhyanagar town outskirts on Thursday morning. On being informed, police reached the spot with a scientific team and dog squad for investigation.

Additional SP (ASP) Suryamani Pradhan said, the place where Sahoo’s body was found is located around 7 km away from Kamakhyanagar police station. There were three bullet wounds on Sahoo’s body including one in his head and another in neck. It is believed that the miscreants called Sahoo to the secluded place in the night and shot him at point-blank range. He died instantly. After committing the crime, the culprits stole Sahoo’s car in which he had come to the spot, informed Pradhan.

Later on Thursday, Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra, Kamakhyanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Prabhat Tripathy and IIC Sarat Mahalik visited the crime scene. Sources said though a scientific team and dog squad scoured the area, police could not get any clue about the culprits.

The ASP said a case was registered and two police teams have been formed to hunt the killers. “Police have found the stolen car of Sahoo at Chaibasa in Jharkhand. We are hopeful of identifying the culprits and nabbing them soon,” Pradhan added. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that Sahoo was killed over past enmity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murderShootinggun

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp