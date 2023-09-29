Sarala Puraskar for writer Bhima Prusty

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Writer Bhima Prusty will receive the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his novel ‘Jambuloka’.This was announced by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) on Thursday. Prusty’s novel, published in 2017, speaks about the human struggle against climate change. He will be presented the award and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Along with Prusty’s ‘Jambuloka’, the other books that made it to the final round of judging were Bijay Kumar Satpathy’s ‘Nastanidara Upakatha’, Aparna Mohanty’s ‘Agni Kamalini’, Amaresh Patnaik’s ‘Chahan Ba Nachahan’, Sarojini Sahoo’s ‘Dadan’, Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi’s ‘Kanina’ and Pradeep Kumar Panda’s ‘Jaha Mun Chahun Nathibi’.

The annual Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman for lifetime excellence in the field of art was also announced on the occasion.

Guru Benudhar Mohapatra, a pattachitra painter and flute player Guru Mohini Mohan Patnaik will be given the award this year. They will be awarded a certificate and a plaque with an amount of Rs 2 lakh each.The awards will be given away at a special event on October 26 in the city.

