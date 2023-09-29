Home States Odisha

Sarala Puraskar for writer Bhima Prusty

Prusty’s winning novel ‘Jambuloka’, published in 2017, speaks about the human struggle against climate change.

Published: 29th September 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Writer Bhima Prusty. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Writer Bhima Prusty will receive the prestigious Sarala Puraskar for his novel ‘Jambuloka’.This was announced by the IMFA Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) on Thursday. Prusty’s novel, published in 2017, speaks about the human struggle against climate change. He will be presented the award and a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Along with Prusty’s ‘Jambuloka’, the other books that made it to the final round of judging were Bijay Kumar Satpathy’s ‘Nastanidara Upakatha’, Aparna Mohanty’s ‘Agni Kamalini’, Amaresh Patnaik’s ‘Chahan Ba Nachahan’, Sarojini Sahoo’s ‘Dadan’, Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi’s ‘Kanina’ and Pradeep Kumar Panda’s ‘Jaha Mun Chahun Nathibi’.

The annual Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman for lifetime excellence in the field of art was also announced on the occasion.

Guru Benudhar Mohapatra, a pattachitra painter and flute player Guru Mohini Mohan Patnaik will be given the award this year. They will be awarded a certificate and a plaque with an amount of Rs 2 lakh each.The awards will be given away at a special event on October 26 in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarala PuraskarBhima PrustyIMFA Charitable Trust

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp