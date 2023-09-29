Home States Odisha

Sarpanch, RI held over fake caste certificate in Odisha

Police said the three accused from UP had approached the sarpanch to get fake residential and caste certificates and they offered him some money for the same.

Published: 29th September 2023

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Bargarh police on Thursday arrested five persons including a sarpanch and a revenue inspector (RI) in connection with the issue of fake caste certificate under Bhatli police limits of the district. The accused are Veerpal Singh, Bablesh Kumar and Ravi Kant, all from Uttar Pradesh (UP), besides RI of Sukuda revenue circle in Bargarh, Sandip Satapathy and sarpanch of Dumelpali in Bhatli block, Manoranjan Dora.

Police said the three accused from UP had approached the sarpanch to get fake residential and caste certificates and they offered him some money for the same. The sarpanch attested to their form and later the RI also verified it and issued a caste certificate to them.

When the issue came to the notice of Bhatli PS, the three accused were first arrested and questioned, on the basis of which the RI and sarpanch were nabbed. Police seized the fake caste certificates, residential certificates and mobile phones from their possession.

