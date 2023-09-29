Home States Odisha

Speaker Pramila Mallik suspends two ‘unruly’ BJP MLAs

The incident took place towards the end of the day’s sitting when the supplementary budget for the Home Department was being taken up.

Published: 29th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Legislative Assembly

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP continued to create ruckus in the House for the fifth successive day, speaker Pramila Mallik on Thursday suspended two saffron party MLAs - Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and Mukesh Mahaling for the rest of the monsoon session for their unruly behaviour.

The members allegedly threw ‘dal’ (pulses) onto the speaker’s podium during their protest in the well of the House demanding the remarks made by BJD MLA Arun Sahu against the leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra be expunged from the proceedings.

The incident took place towards the end of the day’s sitting when the supplementary budget for the Home Department was being taken up. The BJP members, who were in the well, demanded the leader of the Opposition be allowed to speak. They showed ‘dal’ from a polythene bag in protest. Some of the BJP members also threw ‘dal’ towards the podium before walking out from the House.

After the supplementary budget for the Home Department was passed, government chief whip Prashant Kumar Muduli brought a motion for the suspension of the two members which was passed by a voice vote. The speaker then announced their suspension for unruly behaviour. The decision to suspend the members was announced in the absence of BJP and Congress members who had walked out from the House.

Speaking to media persons, the speaker said the decision to suspend the members was taken because the House was irked over their action. “Action was initiated as per rules and regulations and they were suspended”, she added.

Majhi, however, said he was suspended even as he did not throw dal at the speaker’s podium as alleged. “I neither gifted dal to the speaker nor threw it towards the podium,” he said adding she (the speaker) should have examined the House records and called him before taking the decision. Mahaling said dal is a symbol and they gifted it to the speaker to protest against her functioning. Stating the speaker should act impartially, he alleged she was not doing so.

On denial of the charge by Majhi, the speaker said, “I do not know what he said. They have been suspended till the end of the ongoing session.” The session is scheduled to end on October 4. Talking to media persons outside the House, the leader of the Opposition said, “Since the speaker loves dal, we thought of gifting her some. But rather than thanking us, she has suspended two members,” he said.

BJD member Debi Prasad Mishra described it as a black day in the history of the Odisha Assembly. The Assembly, though, is no new to such activity. It has earlier seen incidents like shoe throwing, coin dumping in the well and violence between members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJPPramila Mallik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp