Sudakshya aid to bring in more girls to tech colleges

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to achieve 30 per cent enrolment of girls in government engineering schools/polytechnics, the state government has decided to extend financial support to girl students entering such institutions to pursue diploma courses under its ‘Sudakshya’ scheme.

Releasing the guidelines of the scheme, the Skill Development and Technical Education department said its duration will be for three years from the 2023-24 session. The benefit will be applicable for girls taking admission to government engineering schools/polytechnics in 2023-24 and 2025-26 academic years. Girls of the institutions currently in the second and third year of the courses will also be eligible for the aid.

While girl students of ST and SC categories are already being supported by the ST and SC Development department, the Sudakshya scheme will cover general category students. Under it, a maintenance allowance of Rs 1,500 per month and Rs 500 per month will be provided to hostellers and day scholars respectively for a period of 10 months in a year.

Besides, the scheme will cover admission fees of Rs 2,800 per student, one-time financial support of Rs 5,000 for post-diploma placement outside the state and hostel seat rent of Rs 3,000 per student.

