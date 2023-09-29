Water at Hirakud dam set to touch danger level

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the continuous increase in the inflow of water into the Hirakud Dam reservoir, the water level is set to reach the danger level of 630 ft anytime soon. In the last 24 hours, the upstream of the reservoir has received a rainfall of 2.24mm and the downstream of 4.04mm. As of Thursday evening, water is being released through seven gates including five on the left and two on the right side. Similarly, the water level of the reservoir stood at 629.85 ft. during the same period.

Chief engineer of Upper Mahanadi Basin, Ananda Charan Sahoo said the water level is likely to reach 630 ft by Friday. The situation would be clearer once it touches the record point. “We are expecting a heavy downpour on September 1 and 2. As per the prediction, the lower Mahanadi basin will receive rainfall up to 37 mm on September 1 and it will go up to around 50 mm on September 2. Considering the situation, we will have to make space to handle the large inflow of flood water that might come due to heavy rainfall,” he informed.

He further said, on the same date last year also the water level had touched the 630ft mark. There is nothing to panic. “We are continuously monitoring the situation. More gates will be opened as and when required,” he added. According to dam officials, at 6 PM on Thursday, the average inflow of water into the dam was 1,67,673 cusec. At the same time, the average outflow was 1,54,968 cusec including 1,14,989 cusec to spillway; 35,942cusec to power channel; 3,757 cusec to Irrigation and 257 cusec to industry.

