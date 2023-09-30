Murders of 2 BJD men rock Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two BJD activists, both reportedly history-sheeters, were brutally murdered at separate places in Ganjam district in the last 24 hours. The deceased were identified as Sunil Nahak (38) of Baragaon village in Aska and Anil Mohanty (42) of Bariguda in Dharakote.

Sources said on Thursday night, Sunil was in Danapur village within Kodala police limits to attend a post-Ganesh Puja feast. While he was sitting with others, a group of youths attacked him and battered his head with a stone. Sunil died on the spot as the attackers fled the scene.

On being informed, police reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy. Though the exact reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that Sunil was killed over past enmity.

As per police records, Sunil had several cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion and drug peddling pending against him. Recently, he was arrested on the charge of ganja smuggling and was released on bail. Sunil reportedly is the brother-in-law of Aska block chairperson Tribeni nahak.

Similarly, Anil was returning home from Ukhudapat village on his scooter on Friday when some unidentified youths intercepted him. The miscreants stabbed him multiple times before fleeing. He died instantly.

Sources said Anil was an active worker of BJD for the last 20 years. Initially, he was working for BJD’s Sorada unit and later shifted base to Dharakote. He too had criminal cases pending against him.

Soon after the news of Anil’s murder spread, former MLA of Dharakote Nandini Devi, block chairperson Sulakshana Gitanjali Devi, Zilla Parishad chief Anjali Swain and Sorada legislator Purna Chandra Swain of BJD rushed to the spot. On being informed, Dharakote police also reached the crime scene for investigation.

Assistant SP Ajay Mishra said police patrolling has been intensified in both Kodala and Dharakote. After interrogating several persons, police have arrested three persons so far. Kodala police arrested two persons identified as Jitu Pradhan (20) and Deepak Khatua (29) of Danapur village. Similarly, Dharakote police arrested one Sanjay Palei (32) of Boriguda village. Further investigation is underway.

