Six killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

PARADIP/KEONJHAR: At least six persons were killed in separate road mishaps in Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar districts in the last 24 hours. In Jagatsinghpur, a 27-year-old youth died after an oil tanker hit his bike at Terminal chowk in Paradip town on Thursday night. The deceased was identified as Dhanj Mallick of Bauriapalanda within Paradip Model police limits.

Following the mishap, hundreds of villagers of Bauriapalanda staged road blockade at Terminal chowk demanding compensation for the bereaved family. The agitators alleged that the accident took place as the tanker driver was drunk. Later, police reached the spot and pacified the irate villagers.

Similarly, a cyclist, identified as Sudhakar Singh (35) of Biswali village, was killed after another oil tanker hit him. Police seized the tanker and arrested its driver.

Another 27-year-old youth died after his bike hit a roadside tree at Chapada chowk on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Kuna Bhoi of Chapada village within Raghunathpur police limits. Bhoi was working as a cook in a hotel. Sources said he was returning home after completing his duty in the hotel when the mishap took place.

In Keonjhar, three persons were killed in a road accident at Padmapur within Anandpur police limits on Friday. The deceased are Sahadev Behera (45) and his wife Chandini (40) of Kolabira in Ghasipura and their son-in-law Abhiram Behera (22) of Batapalasa village in Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia.

The mishap took place on Anandpur-Karanjia state highway-53. Sources said the trio was on way to Panasdiha village on a motorcycle when a mobile ATM van hit their bike. The trio died on the spot. Police have seized the van and detained its driver.

