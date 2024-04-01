2024 will be my last election, says Jual Oram

ROURKELA: Veteran BJP leader and and incumbent Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Sunday said 2024 would be his last election as he intends to make way for the new generation after completing 35 years in electoral politics.

On the day, Jual arrived at Rourkela railway station after being named as the BJP’s Lok Sabha (LS) candidate from Sundargarh for the seventh consecutive time. He was given a rousing welcome by hundreds of his followers.

Addressing mediapersons, the former union minister said the upcoming polls would be his last as he intends to make way for young leaders. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for reposing faith in him again and allowing him to contest from Sundargarh.

About his BJD rival Dilip Tirkey, Jual said the ruling party’s LS candidate from Sundargarh is like his younger brother, a good human being and star international hockey player. But Dilip lacks experience and is relatively novice in electoral politics.

Jual claimed that due to the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government, there is a countrywide wave of support for the PM. People across the country want PM Modi to return for a third term.