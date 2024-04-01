2024 will be my last election, says Jual Oram

ROURKELA: Veteran BJP leader and and incumbent Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Sunday said 2024 would be his last election as he intends to make way for the new generation after completing 35 years in electoral politics.
On the day, Jual arrived at Rourkela railway station after being named as the BJP’s Lok Sabha (LS) candidate from Sundargarh for the seventh consecutive time. He was given a rousing welcome by hundreds of his followers.
Addressing mediapersons, the former union minister said the upcoming polls would be his last as he intends to make way for young leaders. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda for reposing faith in him again and allowing him to contest from Sundargarh.
About his BJD rival Dilip Tirkey, Jual said the ruling party’s LS candidate from Sundargarh is like his younger brother, a good human being and star international hockey player. But Dilip lacks experience and is relatively novice in electoral politics.
Jual claimed that due to the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government, there is a countrywide wave of support for the PM. People across the country want PM Modi to return for a third term.
He informed that his election strategy would be to go to the doorsteps of people of his constituency and seek their blessings with votes. “Riding on the achievements of the Modi government and my direct connect with the people, I am confident of my sixth win from Sundargarh,” Jual added.
If Jual sails through the 2024 LS elections successfully, it would be his second hat-trick after his consecutive wins in 1998, 1999 and 2004.
Later in the day, Jual met BJP leaders and workers at the party office at Sector-3 here and left for Rajgangpur where he inaugurated BJP’s LS election office. However, he had to cut short his Sundargarh visit and hurriedly left for Delhi via Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar after being summoned to attend an urgent meeting of the BJP at Delhi.
Local BJP leader Latika Patnaik said the MP had to rush to Delhi as he was asked to attend the meeting of BJP’s Election Manifesto Committee of which Jual is a member.