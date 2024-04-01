Chiranjib, Sukanta join BJD but no clarity on their seats yet

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD is yet to announce its second list of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates, sitting MLA from Nilagiri Sukanta Nayak and former state Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal on Sunday joined the regional outfit here.
While joining of the two leaders will strengthen BJD’s position in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts, there is no clarity from which Lok Sabha and Assembly seats they will be nominated from or they will be asked to work for the party. The BJD is yet to decide its Lok Sabha candidate from Balasore.
Sources said, the leadership wants Nayak to contest from the seat against sitting MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who has been renominated by the saffron party.
However, Nayak is reportedly not interested to contest the Lok Sabha election and instead wants to fight from Nilagiri Assembly seat. Describing his return to BJD as homecoming, Nayak said he is prepared to work in whichever capacity party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state leadership want him to. He met the chief minister and 5T chairman VK Pandian after joining BJD.
Sources said Biswal will also be accommodated in an Assembly seat in Jagasinghpur. A former working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Biswal was elected to the Assembly in 2004 from Tirtol and in 2014 from Jagatsinghpur.
Biswal cannot be fielded from Tirtol which is now a reserved seat for SC and Jagatsinghpur which is represented by Prasanta Kumar Muduli who is also the government chief whip. Sources, however, maintained Muduli is likely to be shifted to Erasama-Balikuda, the constituency which he represented twice in 2009 and 2014. The sitting MLA from the constituency Raghunandan Das, who was Minister of State for Water Resources, was dropped from the cabinet in June, 2022. Under such circumstances case, Biswal could be fielded from Jagatsinghpur. He also met the chief minister and 5T chairman at Naveen Niwas after joining BJD.
Meanwhile, former Kuchinda MLA Brundaban Majhi also returned to BJD. A prominent tribal leader, Majhi had won from Kuchinda on a Janata Dal ticket in 1990. He, however, contested the 2004 Assembly elections from Laikera as a BJP candidate and defeated his rival from Congress and former chief minister Hemananda Biswal by a slender margin of 1,344 votes. He again shifted allegiance to BJD on March 13, 2009, and was offered a ticket to contest the Kuchinda Assembly seat but finished third behind Congress and BJP nominees. Majhi had quit BJD again before the 2019 Assembly elections after he did not get a ticket.