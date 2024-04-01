Chiranjib, Sukanta join BJD but no clarity on their seats yet

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD is yet to announce its second list of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates, sitting MLA from Nilagiri Sukanta Nayak and former state Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal on Sunday joined the regional outfit here.

While joining of the two leaders will strengthen BJD’s position in Balasore and Jagatsinghpur districts, there is no clarity from which Lok Sabha and Assembly seats they will be nominated from or they will be asked to work for the party. The BJD is yet to decide its Lok Sabha candidate from Balasore.

Sources said, the leadership wants Nayak to contest from the seat against sitting MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi who has been renominated by the saffron party.

However, Nayak is reportedly not interested to contest the Lok Sabha election and instead wants to fight from Nilagiri Assembly seat. Describing his return to BJD as homecoming, Nayak said he is prepared to work in whichever capacity party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the state leadership want him to. He met the chief minister and 5T chairman VK Pandian after joining BJD.