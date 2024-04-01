Chiranjib’s entry leaves ticket aspirants in BJD jittery

JAGATSINGHPUR: BJD leaders seeking tickets to contest from Jagatsinghpur and Balikuda-Erasama Assembly seats are on the edge after former MLA and senior Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal jumped ship to the ruling party on Sunday.

Chiranjib, a former MLA of Jagatsinghpur, along with hundreds of his Congress supporters, joined BJD at Sankha Bhawan in Bhubaneswar. The speculation over Chiranjib getting the BJD ticket from Jagatsinghpur has upset the local ruling party leaders who are aspiring to fight the upcoming polls.

Sitting MLA Prasanta Muduli and former chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation (OSCDC) Amarendra Das are the ticket aspirants for Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat.

Sources said if Chiranjib manages to secure the BJD ticket for Jagatsinghpur, Prasanta may get nominated by the party to fight the polls from Balikuda-Erasama, a seat from where he has previously won twice. This would result in denial of BJD ticket to sitting MLA of Balikuda-Erasama Raghunandan Das.

There are rumours of Amarendra contesting the elections either from BJP or as an Independent if he is overlooked by the BJD. Similarly, if former minister Raghunandan is denied a ticket, he may join the BJP to contest from Balikuda-Erasama.

Prasanta said, “The entry of Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal in BJD will strengthen our party’s position in Jagatsinghpur district. Regarding my ticket from Jagatsinghpur seat, I will respect whatever decision our party leadership takes.”

Amarendra refrained from commenting on his future plans and said he would speak at the appropriate time. Raghunandan expressed confidence about securing the BJD ticket for Balikuda-Erasama. He also downplayed Biswal’s induction in the party and said BJD has a stronghold in four Assembly seats of Jagatsinghpur district.