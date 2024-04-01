Exodus of party leaders weakens Congress in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The unending spate of resignation of senior leaders from Congress has raised serious questions about the party’s ability to take on BJD and BJP in the ensuing polls.

Starting from sitting MLA from Khariar Adhiraj Panigrahy, former MLA Anshuman Mohanty, Balangir district president Surendra Singh Bhoi and former working president Chiranjib Biswal, the desertions have forced the party to rethink its strategy for the elections.

Sources said several other leaders including former minister Ganeswar Behera will resign from the party in the coming days. Besides, local leaders are also resigning from the party everyday.

The rapid turn of events during the last 10 days has left the party, which is struggling with resource crunch, further weakened. A senior leader told The New Indian Express, earlier Congress’ leadership in the state was expecting a large number of aggrieved leaders from BJD and BJP to join the party over their alliance possibility.

The Congress had stated that its candidates will be announced in the first week of March. But when speculations over the alliance talks gained ground, the party held up the announcement. But, when the alliance did not materialise, the party seems to be floundering without a Plan B.