Exodus of party leaders weakens Congress in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The unending spate of resignation of senior leaders from Congress has raised serious questions about the party’s ability to take on BJD and BJP in the ensuing polls.
Starting from sitting MLA from Khariar Adhiraj Panigrahy, former MLA Anshuman Mohanty, Balangir district president Surendra Singh Bhoi and former working president Chiranjib Biswal, the desertions have forced the party to rethink its strategy for the elections.
Sources said several other leaders including former minister Ganeswar Behera will resign from the party in the coming days. Besides, local leaders are also resigning from the party everyday.
The rapid turn of events during the last 10 days has left the party, which is struggling with resource crunch, further weakened. A senior leader told The New Indian Express, earlier Congress’ leadership in the state was expecting a large number of aggrieved leaders from BJD and BJP to join the party over their alliance possibility.
The Congress had stated that its candidates will be announced in the first week of March. But when speculations over the alliance talks gained ground, the party held up the announcement. But, when the alliance did not materialise, the party seems to be floundering without a Plan B.
The question is what will be the central issue with which the party will go to the people as the alliance is not an issue anymore. This has also delayed selection of party candidates. Both the BJD and BJP are now far ahead and have already announced nearly half of their candidates.
Besides, the party hastily announced its manifesto with 10 guarantees and 90 promises, which appears to have faded in the din of the BJD-BJP alliance happening and then not happening. If that was not enough, the party seeking a cheque of `50,000 from aspirants has further complicated the situation.
Sources said, the president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Sarat Pattanayak has left for New Delhi after finalisation of shorlisted candidates to discuss with the national leadership. But several senior leaders maintained it has now too late for the party to recover and fight the elections to achieve its stated target of winning 90 Assembly seats.