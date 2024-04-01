Ganjam: Gas tanker turns turtle on NH-16

BERHAMPUR: A gas tanker truck veered off the road and turned turtle near Haridamula chowk within Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The incident took place when the truck was heading towards Khurda from Visakhapatnam. While passing through the Haridamula ghat on NH-16, the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned on Nandagodania-Khallikote approach road. The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries.

On being informed, police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot, rescued the driver and rushed him to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Following the mishap, gas started leaking from the tank. To diffuse it, fire personnel sprayed water on the tanker and cooled it down. As a precautionary measure and to avoid any untoward situation due to gas leakage, road extending up to two km from the spot was closed.

Power supply to nearby Kathagada and Haridamula villages has been disconnected.

To address the technical issue, teams from Khurda and Visakhapatnam reached the spot. After hours of struggle, the gas was further shifted to another tanker and traffic movement resumed.