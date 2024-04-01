Odisha: Deprived of 3Ps by BJD govt, farmers to enter poll battle

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging indifference of the BJD government to addressing the issues and problems of farmers, the Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS) on Sunday announced to field its own candidates in around 50 Assembly seats in the state.

NNKS convenor Akshay Kumar said as of now they have already declared candidates for 14 seats, while names for around 30 to 35 seats will be declared in April.

Kumar said he himself will contest from Hinjili and challenge the BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He will start his poll campaigning with a rally from Bhubaneswar to Hinjili from April 17. Alleging that the state government has consistently ignored the plight of the farmers who constitute around 70 per cent of the voters, Kumar said that a narrative is being tried to create that no one can fight the ruling party in the state.

“This time, however, farmers will give the right answer to this government,” he said. Kumar said they wouldn’t have decided to field candidates if their long-standing demand of price, pension and prestige for farmers had been heard by the present government. “Rather, we were stopped four times between 2016 and 2022 from entering the Capital city to hold peaceful protest,” he said.

Kumar said the farmers across the state will pick their candidates for the different Assembly seats they are planning to contest in the elections.