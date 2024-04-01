Rajgangpur BJP leaders join BJD

ROURKELA: In a jolt to the BJP in Rajgangpur Assembly constituency (AC) of Sundargarh district, disgruntled senior party leader and former State ST Morcha president of BJP Upendra Pradhan joined the BJD with his followers at Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Alleging neglect in the party, Pradhan had resigned from the membership of BJP on March 25. Along with Pradhan former Rajgangpur Town unit president of BJP Sunil Agarwal and former Rajgangpur Town Unit president of Congress Ratan Sahu also joined the BJD in the presence of Labour & ESI Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak and State BJD vice-president Mangala Kisan.