Sasmit taunts BJP on Assly list delay, says can’t find candidates

BHUBANESWAR: With the BJP yet to announce its list of candidates for Assembly seats, the BJD on Sunday claimed the saffron party is struggling to find suitable candidates for the 147 segments of the state.

BJD national spokesperson Sasmit Patra told mediapersons that the BJP is looking for leaders rejected by other political parties to field them from the Assembly seats as the party does not have any suitable candidates. BJP has announced candidates for 21 Lok Sabha seats, but is finding it difficult to announce nominees for Assembly seats, he added.

Stating BJP is in dire straits and is inducting leaders involved in anti-people and criminal activities, Patra said people of Odisha have become aware of this.

Dismissing the claims made by Patra, senior BJP leader and former president of the Odisha unit BJP Samir Mohanty said that the party does not require any certificate from others about its capability as 4.5 crore people of the state are aware of its strength. The BJP will declare its candidates for Assembly polls at the appropriate time and candidates will give a strong fight to BJD in the state, he said.