ECI orders transfer of eight bureaucrats in the state ahead of elections

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission on Tuesday directed transfer of eight bureaucrats including two collectors and four superintendents of police (SPs) out of their current postings to non-election related posts.

IG Central Asish Kumar Singh and Cuttack DCP Kanwar Vishal Singh are included in the list. Secretary to Election Commission of India (ECI) Rakesh Kumar wrote to the state Chief Secretary asking him to carry out the transfer order with immediate effect.

Cuttack Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patawari, Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, Ganjam SP Saravama Vivek M, Khurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth and Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra have been directed to be transferred to non-election related posts.

The ECI has asked the state government to recommend a panel of three eligible officers with respect to each of these posts for filling up of the vacancies.

The ECI secretary has also asked the Chief Secretary to send the compliance report in this regard within 5 pm today. According to ECI officials, the transfer order has been issued ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the state in that will be conducted in May.