Royal baton passes on to Srirup in BJD bastion Chikiti

BERHAMPUR: Chinmayananda Srirup Deb’s nomination for Chikiti has sparked enthusiasm within the BJD circle in the Assembly segment, eliciting jubilation among the supporters.

The segment, comprising Chikiti NAC, Chikiti and Patrapur blocks, has long been the stronghold of the Royal family with Usha Devi representing Chikiti for six terms since 1990, except once in 1995.

Srirup emerges as the political heir as Usha Devi, a stalwart in Chikiti politics, passes the political baton to her son due to advancing age. Popularly known as ‘Baba sir’, Srirup brings fresh perspective to politics in the area. In 2019, he managed the election affairs of his mother and began taking interest in the politics.

Prior to that, his IT engineering background led him to establish successful ventures at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other places where scores of youths got employment. Despite enterpreneurial success, he stayed rooted. His dedication to people of Ganjam was evident in the aftermath of Cyclone Titli when he went out of the way to assist victims and arranged relief. During the Covid pandemic, he returned to help bring back locals serving in other states to their native places and arranged their food, clothing and medical expenses. He donated Rs 5 lakh to Ganjam collector for assistance of migrant labourers of Ganjam.

Srirup’s nomination as the BJD candidate comes at a crucial juncture, with the party seeking to consolidate its base in the face of challenges from the BJP. His track record of community engagement and grassroots activism has earned him praise from the public, positioning him as a formidable contender in the upcoming elections.

Other than the Royal family, the Dyansamantaras also had a sway on the segment for quite long. In the last 45 years, in the nine Assembly elections from 1980 to 2019, former Odisha Assembly speaker Chintamani Dyan Samantara won from the segment three times, twice as an Independent candidate and once as a Congress candidate.

The electoral landscape has primarily revolved around fight between the Royal and Dyansamantara families, earning the moniker of ‘Rani versus Mani’ elections.

In a departure from party politics, caste dynamics continues to play a significant role in the segment, with the Kampa and Pradhan communities traditionally supporting the two families. In the coming elections, Manoranjan Dyansamantara, son of former Assembly speaker Chintamani Dyan Samantara, has emerged as a contender from the BJP camp.