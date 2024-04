BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take proactive steps to prevent any violence and ensure a free and fair electoral process which is necessary for democracy.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief electoral officer (CEO) here, the regional outfit expressed concerns over ‘possible threats’ posed by the Opposition political parties during election. Alleging that there were instances when Opposition political parties resorted to violence during past elections, the BJD urged the ECI to take urgent steps to prevent repeat of such incidents.

Instances of booth capturing, voter intimidation and physical violence have been reported in several constituencies across the state, the memorandum said and added that despite repeated assurances by the ECI and law enforcement agencies, such incidents continue to take place.

The memorandum stated that the BJD under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set a benchmark for rest of the world in contesting election with all fairness and non-violence. “Our party believes in supremacy of constitution and respects processes like election,” it said and added, “We hope you will take strict action against Opposition political parties and its leaders/workers who are involved in such unlawful activities.”

The BJD also urged the ECI to take measures to ensure the safety and security of voters during the upcoming elections in Odisha.