BJP aspirant denied ticket, supporters create ruckus at party office in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Minutes after the BJP announced its first list of candidates for the Assembly polls, supporters of an aspirant stormed into the party headquarters and staged a massive protest here on Tuesday.

The BJP released a list of 112 candidates in the first phase for the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, annoyed over omission of the name of their leader from the list, hundreds of supporters of Himanshu Sekhar Sahu from Dharmashala Assembly segment staged a protest at the party head office here and alleged irregularity in distribution of tickets for the ensuing elections.

Over 500 supporters of Sahu gheraoed the party office and raised slogans alleging party’s state leadership of not paying heed to their plea.

Supporters of Sahu alleged that despite working tirelessly for years, he was replaced by Smruti Rekha Pahi, another aspirant, as party’s candidate for Dharmasala seat.

One of the protesters said that Sahu brought thousands of supporters to the saffron fold from ruling BJD and created a huge base for him in the constituency. “We will intensify our protest in Dharmashala if Sahu is not fielded from the seat,” he warned.

Interestingly, supporters of Kalucharan Khandeitaray, an aspirant from Khurda, had created a similar scene as they converged in hundreds in front of the party headquarters a few days back alleging exclusion of his name from the list.

With multiple aspirants in fray, the saffron party is yet to announce its candidate for the Khurda Assembly seat.