BJP pits newbie Sisir against colossus Naveen in Odisha's Hinjili

BERHAMPUR: Amid the election wave across the state, the quaint Hinjili Assembly segment stands an exception. Given Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s singular dominance since 2000, the BJP’s nomination of Sisir Mishra, a fresh face, has not come as a surprise.

Younger sibling of late Sarat Mishra, who was a prominent BJP leader and worked towards creating a support base for the saffron party in Ganjam, Sisir had worked as coordinator for BJP candidate and prominent lawyer Pitambar Acharya who contested from Hinjili against the CM in 2019.

Sisir brings familial ties and local roots to his campaign, banking on his grandfather’s legacy as a freedom fighter and backing of the party’s support base.

“The BJP has been gaining strength in the constituency. Add to it, my identity as a local. I have had my education in Hinjli and as grandson of freedom fighter Jagannath Mishra, I believe people have tremendous faith in me,” Sisir asserts adding, Modi Ki Guarantee will also work in the party’s favour.

BJP sources said Pradeep Panigrahi, contesting from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, can also lend a hand to the party’s campaign in Hinjili as he is acquainted with the constituency having managed it on behalf of the CM for several years when he was in BJD.