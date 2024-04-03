Ex-constable’s body found in Odisha's Banamalipur

BERHAMPUR: Fategarh police in Nayagarh district on Tuesday recovered the decomposed body of a retired head constable from Banamalipur forest. The deceased was identified as 71-year-old Somanath Pattanaik of Gopalprasad village under Bhapur block.

Sources said, he had gone missing since Wednesday last. His family members said, he had gone to get an LPG cylinder from Khandapada.

Later, he called them informing about miscreants stealing his cycle and bag. When they tried to call him after some time, his phone was switched off.

Unable to trace him, worried family members along with villagers went to Khandapada but could not find him. Somanath’s wife Anusaya had then lodged an FIR with Fategarh police.

Villagers of Banamalipur spotted a cycle near the forest on Monday night. While attending nature’s call they found the body near the forest and informed the police on Tuesday morning. A team of police reached the spot, seized the body and began investigation into the matter.

Somnath’s family members alleged it to be a case of murder and demanded a proper investigation into the incident. Police said, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained and the autopsy report is awaited.