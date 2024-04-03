Odisha set to experience heatwave for next four days

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha continues to reel under scorching heat, the IMD on Tuesday sounded heatwave alert in parts of the state for the next four days beginning Wednesday. High humidity is likely to cause more discomfort to people residing in the coastal belt during this period, IMD sources said.

Weather experts opined the prevailing conditions may continue till April 7. After that, there could be a change in the weather pattern which would help bring down temperature below 38 degree Celsius on some days. As many as seven places in the state recorded 41 degree Celsius and above on Tuesday with Malkangiri remaining the hottest at 41.7 degree C. Meanwhile, Capital Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 37.2 degree C.

Met officials said the prevailing heat conditions is primarily due to northwesterly and westerly dry air and high solar insolation that has pushed the mercury level beyond 40 degree C in many districts. Such conditions, with temperature 3 to 5 degree C above normal, is expected to continue across the districts till April 6, they said.

IMD sources said the relative humidity that remains in the range of 50 to 70 per cent over coastal Odisha is expected to cause more discomfort in this period. In view of the hot and humid conditions, the weather forecast agency has advised people to take precautionary measures while stepping outside during daytime, especially between 10 am and 3 pm.