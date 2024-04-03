Odisha: Youth fatally stabbed over 50 times with screwdriver, wife and paramour arrested

BERHAMPUR: Five days after a 23-year-old youth was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Totagumudua village, Gurandi police in Gajapati district arrested the deceased’s wife and her paramour on charges of murdering him.
Gajapati SP Swathy S Kumar on Tuesday said the deceased, M Lingaraju, was stabbed over 50 times with a screwdriver. His body was recovered from a paddy field near Totagumuda on March 29. Lingaraju’s 20-year-old wife K Jayalakshmi and her accomplice N Upendra (24) have been arrested for their involvement in his murder. The deceased and the two accused are from Totagumuda village.
The SP further informed that Jayalakshmi was in a love relationship with Upendra. However, her family members married her to Lingaraju, an employee of the Minor Irrigation department. Just four months after the marriage, Jayalakshmi and Upendra decided to eliminate Lingaraju.
As per the plan, Upendra asked Lingaraju to come with him on a motorcycle for consuming liquor. On the way, the accused, who was riding pillion, stabbed Lingaraju with a screwdriver on the neck. Both of them fell from the bike. Upendra then stabbed the victim 25 times on his chest and 27 times on his back with the screwdriver. He then fled the spot leaving Lingaraju in a pool of blood.
“Police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and found Lingaraju and Upendra travelling on a motorcycle on the fateful day. During investigation, we also came to know that Lingaraju was in depression since his marriage. This information led us to suspect Jayalakshmi and verify her call records. Subsequently, the two accused were arrested,” said the SP.
Police have seized mobile phones of Lingaraju, Jayalakshmi, and Upendra. The motorcycle, the deceased’s gold chain and ring which were taken away by Upendra and the weapon used in the crime were also seized. The two accused were produced in court.