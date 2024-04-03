Odisha: Youth fatally stabbed over 50 times with screwdriver, wife and paramour arrested

BERHAMPUR: Five days after a 23-year-old youth was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Totagumudua village, Gurandi police in Gajapati district arrested the deceased’s wife and her paramour on charges of murdering him.

Gajapati SP Swathy S Kumar on Tuesday said the deceased, M Lingaraju, was stabbed over 50 times with a screwdriver. His body was recovered from a paddy field near Totagumuda on March 29. Lingaraju’s 20-year-old wife K Jayalakshmi and her accomplice N Upendra (24) have been arrested for their involvement in his murder. The deceased and the two accused are from Totagumuda village.

The SP further informed that Jayalakshmi was in a love relationship with Upendra. However, her family members married her to Lingaraju, an employee of the Minor Irrigation department. Just four months after the marriage, Jayalakshmi and Upendra decided to eliminate Lingaraju.