Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera quits party, to join BJD today

BHUBANESWAR/KENDRAPARA: In a big setback to Congress, senior leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera on Tuesday resigned from the party. He is likely to join BJD on Wednesday and may be fielded from the Kendrapara Assembly seat.
The senior Congress leader was very close to former chief minister JB Patnaik and held many important posts in the party organisation.
Giving reasons for quitting the party, Behera said he took the decision as it is not possible to enter the Assembly as a Congress candidate. “I have served the Congress for more than two decades. But now, I am looking for better options to serve the people of Kendrapara which had become difficult while being in the Congress,” he said.
The development has also exposed the helplessness of Congress leaders in this coastal district which led to the exodus of loyal party leaders to other parties seeking greener pastures. Another senior leader from Jagatsinghpur district and former state Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal and former president of the Kendrapara district Congress committee Anshuman Mohanty had also quit recently.
Sources said, Behera did not quit Congress for not getting the ticket to contest the elections as it would not have been a problem for him. But now, he will have to compete with former Finance minister and sitting BJD MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera and former MLA Sipra Mallick, who are serious contenders for a party ticket from the seat.
In 2019, Sashi Bhusan Behera had been elected from Kendrapara Assembly seat by defeating Ganeswar Behera by a margin of 6,320 votes. A two-time MLA, Behera was elected from Pattamundai in 1985 and 1995.
Senior Congress leader and former MLA Chinmaya Beura said resignation of Behera was a big blow to the party on the eve of elections. Many Congress workers and supporters in the district are also upset over his decision to snap his more than three-decade-long association with the party. “We have umpteen times urged him not to leave the party on the eve of the polls. But for the sake of pelf and power he quit to join the BJD,” said Akbar Ali, the former chairman of Kendrapara municipality.