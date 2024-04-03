Senior Congress leader Ganeswar Behera quits party, to join BJD today

BHUBANESWAR/KENDRAPARA: In a big setback to Congress, senior leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera on Tuesday resigned from the party. He is likely to join BJD on Wednesday and may be fielded from the Kendrapara Assembly seat.

The senior Congress leader was very close to former chief minister JB Patnaik and held many important posts in the party organisation.

Giving reasons for quitting the party, Behera said he took the decision as it is not possible to enter the Assembly as a Congress candidate. “I have served the Congress for more than two decades. But now, I am looking for better options to serve the people of Kendrapara which had become difficult while being in the Congress,” he said.

The development has also exposed the helplessness of Congress leaders in this coastal district which led to the exodus of loyal party leaders to other parties seeking greener pastures. Another senior leader from Jagatsinghpur district and former state Congress working president Chiranjib Biswal and former president of the Kendrapara district Congress committee Anshuman Mohanty had also quit recently.