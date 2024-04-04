Bhubaneswar police nabs 11 members of notorious Eragolla gang

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar police on Wednesday arrested 11 members of the infamous Eragolla gang for their involvement in at least 24 cases of thefts and robberies across the state this year.

About 27 cases of thefts and robberies, including 23 in Bhubaneswar, are registered against the gang members in various police stations in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Ganjam in Odisha and Tuni Town police station in Andhra Pradesh since December last year. Police seized 50 stolen mobile phones, six motorcycles, gold ornaments weighing 25 gm, `2.5 lakh cash and other articles from their possession.

“Out of the total cases, 13 relate to chain snatching, two each of motorcycle theft and car burglary and five cases each of cash bag and mobile phones snatching,” Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda told mediapersons here. The gang members used to commit crime by using stolen motorcycles affixed with fake number to hoodwink police. They even tampered with the chassis and engine numbers of the stolen two-wheelers to avoid getting caught, police said.

Police said they stayed on rent on the outskirts of the cities where they committed the crimes. The accused are natives of Ganjam and Jajpur and were operating in various parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Jharkhand.

They would hand over the stolen articles to their wives and ask them sell them as receivers were reluctant to deal with them directly. “Though not educated, the accused were smart and communicated over voice messages on WhatsApp and deleted them later. They even did not share their temporary addresses with each other,” said the police.

Police said masterminds of the gang are Siba Das (23) and A Prasad (22), both natives of Ganjam district.