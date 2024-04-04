Odisha: Prakash, George’s son join BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Former MLA Prakash Chandra Behera joined BJD on Wednesday along with hundreds of his supporters at Sankha Bhawan here. He is expected to be fielded by the regional outfit from Salepur Assembly seat for the ensuing elections.

Behera, who was president of BJP’s Cuttack district unit had resigned from the party on March 29, a day after Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab was inducted to the party. He was inducted into the regional outfit in the presence of BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Manas Ranjan Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra.

Behera told mediapersons he will perform whatever task chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik assigns him in the party. The former MLA said he was inspired the ideals and people-oriented policies of the chief minister and the state government. Behera had won from Salepur Assembly segment in 2014 on a Congress ticket. He joined BJP ahead of 2019 elections and c6ontested again from the same constituency but lost to BJD’s Prashant Behera.

This apart, Rohit Joseph Tirkey, son of prominent tribal leader George Tirkey also joined BJD at the party’s headquarters here. Rohit had contested the 2019 elections from Biramitrapur Assembly constituency on a Congress ticket. The BJD, which has announced candidates for 99 assembly seats, is yet to pick its nominee for Biramitrapur.

Rohit’s father, George is a four-time MLA from Biramitrapur and was earlier with BJD from 2002 to 2006. After resigning from Congress in April 2022, George had admitted he had committed a blunder by quitting BJD in 2006.

And it had gave credence to rumours that he might return to the regional party. The homecoming, however, never happened and now instead his son has been inducted into the BJD. Advisor of the Akhil Bharatiya Gond Mahasabha Bhabani Shankar Kalo also joined the BJD at the party headquarters here.