BHUBANESWAR: In wake of the prevailing heatwave, the School and Mass Education department on Wednesday directed all schools to give hydration breaks to students and teachers by ringing a ‘water bell’.

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Aswathy S in a directive to district-level officials of the department on Wednesday, said all schools will ring ‘water bells’ thrice during school hours, indicating students and teachers to drink water. The ‘water bell’ will be rung at 8.30 am, 10 am and 11 am daily. “As the temperature continues to rise, this bell will serve as a reminder for them to drink water to remain hydrated. Teachers have to ensure that all students drink water,” she said.

Students were also advised to carry umbrellas or caps to schools to protect themselves from the heat. Since April 2, all schools under the department have shifted to morning classes (7 am to 11.30 am) due to the hot weather condition. All schools were asked to ensure drinking water facilities on the campuses, stock ORS packets and provide immediate medical assistance to students who complain of illness.