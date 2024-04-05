Man with cold given anti-rabies shot in Odisha

BHADRAK: A man suffering from cold and fever was allegedly administered anti-rabies vaccine by a nurse in Bhandaripokhari community health centre (CHC) here on Thursday.

The victim, 56-year-old Bijay Biswal of Dakhinbad village within Bhandaripokhari police limits, was admitted to the CHC with symptoms of cold and fever. After examining him, the doctor prescribed an injection for Biswal. However, the nurse reportedly administered the anti-rabies vaccine to him by mistake.

On coming to know about the goof-up, Biswal’s family members created a ruckus in the CHC. Apprehending trouble, the nurse fled the hospital.

However, medical officer of Bhandaripokhari CHC Dr Kamalakant Swain clarified that the vaccine would cause no harm to Biswal. “The patient’s family members were pacified when they came to know about the benefits of the vaccine. It helps prevent infection caused from dog bite and in fact, served as a boon for the patient. But the nurse had wrongly administered it,” he said.

Biswal is safe and has been discharged from the CHC, Swain added.