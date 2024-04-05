Odisha: Facing a dearth of candidates, BJP hits pause after 112 Assembly seats
BHUBANESWAR: After announcing candidates for 112 Assembly seats, the BJP has taken a pause as it is apparently facing a dearth of potential candidates for the remaining 35 constituencies.
The over-assertion of forming the next government in the state by dislodging the ruling BJD notwithstanding, the saffron party is in negotiations with leaders of rival parties who could deliver success.
Take for example of Kakatpur Assembly seat in Puri district. Ever since BJD broke alliance with BJP in 2009, the saffron party has been coming third after Congress in this coastal constituency. The BJD has been on a winning spree from the seat since 2000 and has already nominated sitting MLA and minister of state for home Tusharkanti Behera.
The BJP had fielded a promising IITian Tusharkanti in 2014 election. Even though he lost to Surendra Sethi of BJD, the saffron party was heavily banking on him. The party gave him the ticket in 2019 but he switched over to the BJD in the last moment and was later rewarded as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet.
With no candidate with winning ability, sources in the BJP said the party is in talks with Congress leader Biswa Bhusan Das to nominate from the seat as he secured second position in the last election. Das entered into electoral fray for the first time in 2009 and was pitted against Rabi Mallick of BJD. He came second by securing nearly 59,000 votes.
Three-time BJD MLA from this constituency Surendra Sethi is also in the BJP radar. In case Das refuses to accept the BJP offer, the party may nominate Sethi from the seat as it has no candidates of its own.
Similarly, the BJP has no suitable candidate for Cuttack-Barabati seat which it won thrice. Former minister Samir Dey gave a taste of win to the saffron party from the seat in 1995. He went on to win twice in 2000 and 2004 when the party was in alliance with the BJD. After he stayed away from politics due to health issues, the party is struggling to get a suitable face.
The party may nominate actor-turned-politician Arindam Ray, another import from BJD, or the newly-inducted and renowned gynaecologist Purna Chandra Mohapatra who is fresh to politics.
Basta in Balasore district is another seat where the BJP has no visible face. The party had given ticket to five-time BJD MLA and former minister Raghunath Mohanty after he was suspended from the regional party. However, he came third. BJP has neither organisational strength nor a leader to contest from the seat as of now and may struggle to find a suitable candidate.
The party is facing revolt from within after nominating former MLA and Congress leader Saroj Padhi, who has not won a single election after 2004, for Aska Assembly seat. The party nominee for Aska Lok Sabha seat Anita Priyadarshini is strongly opposed to Padhi as she wanted another import from BJD.