Odisha: Facing a dearth of candidates, BJP hits pause after 112 Assembly seats

BHUBANESWAR: After announcing candidates for 112 Assembly seats, the BJP has taken a pause as it is apparently facing a dearth of potential candidates for the remaining 35 constituencies.

The over-assertion of forming the next government in the state by dislodging the ruling BJD notwithstanding, the saffron party is in negotiations with leaders of rival parties who could deliver success.

Take for example of Kakatpur Assembly seat in Puri district. Ever since BJD broke alliance with BJP in 2009, the saffron party has been coming third after Congress in this coastal constituency. The BJD has been on a winning spree from the seat since 2000 and has already nominated sitting MLA and minister of state for home Tusharkanti Behera.

The BJP had fielded a promising IITian Tusharkanti in 2014 election. Even though he lost to Surendra Sethi of BJD, the saffron party was heavily banking on him. The party gave him the ticket in 2019 but he switched over to the BJD in the last moment and was later rewarded as a minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet.

With no candidate with winning ability, sources in the BJP said the party is in talks with Congress leader Biswa Bhusan Das to nominate from the seat as he secured second position in the last election. Das entered into electoral fray for the first time in 2009 and was pitted against Rabi Mallick of BJD. He came second by securing nearly 59,000 votes.

Three-time BJD MLA from this constituency Surendra Sethi is also in the BJP radar. In case Das refuses to accept the BJP offer, the party may nominate Sethi from the seat as it has no candidates of its own.