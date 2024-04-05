Odisha: No respite from heat for 48 hours, predicts weatherman

BHUBANESWAR: Even as 11 places in Odisha recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Thursday, the Met office predicted the sweltering heat is likely to remain in the state for two more days.

Maximum (day) temperature is likely to be more than 40 degree C at many places and it will be above normal by 3 degree C to 5 degree C in some districts till Saturday. Hot and humid weather and heatwave conditions will likely prevail over Odisha till Saturday under the influence of north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation, said the regional Met office.

It has advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm. Maximum temperature is expected to remain around 36 degree C to 38 degree C in coastal areas and 39 degree C to 41 degree C in interior regions of the state for two days. The nights will also be warmer during the period.

The IMD said heatwave conditions may occur at one or two places in Balangir, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Angul districts on Friday and Saturday. On Thursday, 11 places recorded 40 degree C or more. Malkangiri and Boudh were the hottest at 42 degree C each. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 37.4 degree C and 38 degree C respectively. Humidity in the capital was 79 per cent and it was 73 per cent in neighbouring Cuttack.

However, the good news is both day and night temperatures are expected to fall by 2 degree C to 4 degree C each after Saturday. “Rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in parts of the state for three days from Sunday onwards and this will bring down the mercury level,” said scientist at Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.