Odisha: Two held in hotel manager’s murder

PURI: Sea Beach police on Thursday arrested two persons on the charge of murdering the manager of a private hotel in Chakratirtha area.

Police identified the accused as Santosh Naik and Biswajit Rath. The duo reportedly killed Bikram Pradhan whose body with his throat slit was recovered from a drain in Chakratirtha area on Wednesday morning.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said on being informed, police rushed to spot and seized the body for postmortem. As the body bore multiple injuries, a murder case was registered. As part of investigation, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras of nearby hotels and nabbed the two accused.

During interrogation, the duo revealed that they were friends with Bikram. On Tuesday, Bikram assaulted Santosh after coming to know that the latter had stolen his mobile phone and sold it. Later in the night, the accused duo attacked Bikram in revenge and killed him by slitting his throat. They later threw his body in the nearby drain.

Police recovered the weapon of offence from Santosh. The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, the SP added.