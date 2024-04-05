Open rebellion in BJD over ticket distribution

JAGATSINGHPUR: Rebellion in BJD over ticket distribution was out in the open after supporters of former chairman of Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation (OSCDC) Amarendra Das, an aspirant for Jagatinghpur Assembly seat, burnt flags and banners of the ruling party on Thursday.
The agitators, comprising dissident BJD workers, also staged protest expressing their discontent over the party’s decision to deny ticket to Das. A former president of BJD’s Jagatsinghpur unit, Das has already resigned from the ruling party and is expected to join the BJP.
Former zilla parishad president Debidatta Mohanty said Das was instrumental in strengthening BJD’s position in Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency. However, the party ignored him and renominated Prasant Muduli as its candidate. “We will no longer tolerate the injustice and oppose the BJD candidate in the upcoming election,” he added.
After sending his resignation letter to Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday, Das said he took the decision after consulting his supporters.
“I have worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJD organisation in Jagatsinghpur through various public outreach programmes of the party like Paribar Sampark Abhiyan and Ghare Ghare Sankha. Despite my efforts, I have been constantly ignored by the party since the 2019 election. I will definitely contest the election from Jagatsinghpur,” said Das.
Reliable sources said Das along with his supporters from Jagatsinghpur and Naugaon blocks will join the BJP on Friday. He is likely to be fielded by the saffron party from the Assembly seat.
Similarly, supporters of former Congress MLA Chiranjib Biswal, who recently joined the BJD, are unhappy over the candidature of Muduli. Former president of Naugaon block Congress Niranjan Beura, who also joined the BJD, claimed Biswal was assured of the party ticket from Jagatsinghpur by BJD’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das and 5T chairman VK Pandian. However, the former MLA was denied the ticket.