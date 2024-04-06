April heatwave singes Bhubaneswar, second hottest in country

BHUBANESWAR: With the mercury touching an intolerable 43.5 degree Celsius, Bhubaneswar sizzled and emerged as the second hottest place in India on Friday. At least 25 stations in the state also recorded 40 degree C or more on the day.

As the staggering run of the heat continued, the city shared the horrid figure with Kurnool in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Nandyal was the hottest in the country with mercury touching 43.7 degree C. It was also the sixth hottest place in Asia. The state capital’s all time maximum temperature during the month was 45.8 degree C, recorded on April 11, 2016.

The hot conditions prompted the state government to issue advisories for change in timings of anganwadis and schools in Khurda district as well as work hours for labourers as the sweltering climate showed no signs of a let-up.

It was also the first heatwave of the summer for Bhubaneswar where maximum temperature was 7 degree C above normal on the day. The city recorded 39.8 degree C at 11.30 am, 43.2 degree C at 2.30 pm and it reached its peak at around 3 pm. The ordeal for Bhubaneswarites may continue for another 24 hours as the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 42 degree C.

The regional met office also issued warning for heatwave in Khurda, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Boudh, Malkangiri, Nayagarh, Angul, Balangir, Kandhamal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts on Saturday.

Nights are also likely to be warmer than normal in nine districts during the period. The weather office attributed the heatwave to north-westerly/westerly dry air and high solar insolation.

It advised the people to take precautionary measures between 11 am and 3 pm. However, citizens can expect a major respite from scorching heat as parts of the state are expected to witness rainfall or thundershower activity for three days starting Sunday.

On the day, Paralakhemundi was the second hottest at 42.6 degree C, followed by Talcher at 42.4 degree C, Boudh and Malkangiri 42.2 degree C each and Angul 42.1 degree C. Western Odisha towns of Jharsuguda, Balangir, Titilagarh recorded 42 degree C each.

The other places in Odisha which experienced significant above normal maximum temperatures are Balasore, Chandabali, Cuttack and Keonjhar where day temperature was 4.5 degree C above normal.