Odisha: Problem of plenty for BJD, rebellion surfaces in BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD continues to face a host of challenges of multiple contenders while the BJP has witnessed severe rebellion and infighting as candidates are being announced.

With the ruling party named candidates for nine more seats in the third phase, tickets for 39 more Assembly seats are now pending. Sources said the BJD is taking calculated steps in the process of ticket distribution as fierce competition has started among aspirants to get a favourable decision from the party leadership.

In Bhubaneswar Central, where the party is yet to announce its candidate, aspirants have started a show of strength to get nominated. MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, who represents the constituency and is vying for a ticket from the party to fight again from the seat, was seen along with supporters near Naveen Niwas a few days back to reach out to the party leadership. Jena’s visit to party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence came weeks after corporator Amaresh Jena’s visit to the place from the same seat. While the party has been battling the problem of plenty, an insider said they are working on the challenge of balancing internal aspirations to give a strong fight to their political opponents in the ensuing elections.

On the other hand, the BJP office has been witness to unsavoury incidents. On Thursday, supporters of an aspirant from Jayadev Assembly seat, where the saffron party has nominated former minister Arabinda Dhali, went on the rampage on the party office premises and damaged furniture. Supporters of aspirant Basant Nayak alleged that their leader was ignored despite years of work in the constituency and an import like Dhali was preferred. Dhali, who quit BJD, has been facing severe resistance in Jayadev constituency where eggs were hurled at his car during campaigning.