In season of desertions, BJD and BJP struggle to find room for newcomers

BHUBANESWAR: Desertions and party hopping may have become a new normal in Odisha during this poll season but its scale seems to be posing big challenges for the political parties. Several high-profile leaders in the state have defected from their original parties to rivals seeking better political prospects and tickets. They may have been welcomed with open arms but their integration into the new party fold has not been seamless and led to internal discord in many constituencies.

Both BJD and BJP are grappling with the influx of turncoats seeking tickets. The challenge is more for BJD as the regional party, which has been in power for the last over two decades, will have to balance the aspirations of the newcomers with the interests of long-standing party loyalists.

While the party has nominated seven of them for Lok Sabha constituencies and five for Assembly seats, there are many others still awaiting tickets or further announcement by the party leadership. Prominent among them are former Congress MLAs Chiranjib Biswal and K Surya Rao and sitting Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, who quit BJP recently. Rao was an aspirant for Paralakhemundi seat where BJD has fielded Rupesh Panigrahi, son of Hi-Tech Group founder Dr Tirupati Panigrahi.

Anticipating that Nayak could be BJD’s candidate from Nilagiri, local party leaders have started opposing him. The party is yet to announce the candidate for the seat as it is calculating the risk of sacrificing Santosh Khatua, who was its candidate in 2019. Similar is the case with Biswal, who is yet to be accepted by BJD leaders in Jagatsinghpur district.

Although former Congress MLA Ganeswar Behera, who recently resigned from the party, is likely to join BJD on Sunday, he has already started facing stiff opposition from old BJD cadres in Kendrapara as there are speculations he may be fielded from the seat.