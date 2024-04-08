Orissa HC notice to government over pvt practice by govt doctors

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the state government on a petition seeking direction for forming a committee to ensure that the doctors working in government hospitals refrain from engaging themselves in private practice.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra issued the notice on Friday on a petition filed by Narayan Chandra Jena, a Cuttack-based social activist.

The petition filed in the nature of PIL, which was earlier dismissed but later restored also expected the state government to forbid private practice by government doctors and provide non-practicing allowance to them.

The bench posted the petition, which named the secretary Health and Family Welfare and director health services as parties in the case, to after four weeks and sought reply by then.

Jena had first filed the PIL on October 19, 2023 alleging that private practice by government doctors should be barred as it was taking a toll on quality healthcare in the state-owned facilities.

The petition was dismissed “for non-prosecution” by the division bench of Acting Chief Justice BR Sarangi and Justice MS Raman on November 7, 2023. Subsequently, when Jena filed a petition for restoration of the PIL, the same division bench obliged on January 16, 2024.