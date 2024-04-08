Workers question BJP’s candidate selection policy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Nomination of a few candidates for the upcoming Assembly election by BJP has not gone down well with workers and supporters as they have failed at the hustings repeatedly.
What has come as a surprise is the renomination of Nayan Kishore Mohanty from Cuttack-Choudwar Assembly seat and denial of ticket to former minister Surama Padhi from Ranpur. Mohanty has been trying his luck in electoral politics since 2004 without any success. A former vice-president of national BJP Yuva Morcha, he was given a ticket for Cuttack Sadar seat in 2000 only to be withdrawn at the last moment.
Though the party nominated him from the seat in 2004 when the BJP was fighting the elections in alliance with BJD, Mohanty lost to Independent candidate Pravat Ranjan Biswal. After the BJD snapped ties with BJP in 2009, Mohanty was nominated by the saffron party from Cuttack-Choudwar for the last three elections consecutively but success has kept eluding him. He even lost to BJD’s Souvik, son of Pravat Biswal, in 2019 by a margin of over 22,000 votes.
“We are given the impression that the selection of candidates was done on the basis of survey conducted by the party and winnability is the only criteria. Former minister Surama Padhi was denied renomination this time as the survey report states chances of her winning the upcoming poll is dim. Maybe the survey conducted in Cuttack-Choudwar Assembly segment had found Mohanty in a better position to win,” said one of the aspirants for the seat.
The nomination of Tapas Ranjan Martha for Ranpur Assembly seat is stated to be done at the recommendation of party’s national spokesperson and Puri Lok Sabha candidate Sambit Patra. Martha was appointed the president of party’s Nayagarh district unit in November, 2023 after resignation of incumbent president Lala Manoj Kumar Ray.
Denying nomination to Padhi, a former president of national BJP Mahila Morcha, defies logic when many candidates of the party have been repeated this time despite losing elections more than thrice. State BJP president Manmohan Samal tops the list as he has lost all elections after 2004.
The other cases in point are the party’s nominees for Parjang Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, Ashok Mohanty (Pallahara), Kalindi Behera (Talcher), Agasti Behera (Chendipada) and Aswini Sarangi (Bargarh).