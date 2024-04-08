Workers question BJP’s candidate selection policy in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Nomination of a few candidates for the upcoming Assembly election by BJP has not gone down well with workers and supporters as they have failed at the hustings repeatedly.

What has come as a surprise is the renomination of Nayan Kishore Mohanty from Cuttack-Choudwar Assembly seat and denial of ticket to former minister Surama Padhi from Ranpur. Mohanty has been trying his luck in electoral politics since 2004 without any success. A former vice-president of national BJP Yuva Morcha, he was given a ticket for Cuttack Sadar seat in 2000 only to be withdrawn at the last moment.

Though the party nominated him from the seat in 2004 when the BJP was fighting the elections in alliance with BJD, Mohanty lost to Independent candidate Pravat Ranjan Biswal. After the BJD snapped ties with BJP in 2009, Mohanty was nominated by the saffron party from Cuttack-Choudwar for the last three elections consecutively but success has kept eluding him. He even lost to BJD’s Souvik, son of Pravat Biswal, in 2019 by a margin of over 22,000 votes.