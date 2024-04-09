BJP alleges violation of model code of conduct by officer

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Monday petitioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the direct involvement of a senior IPS officer in election management of BJD.

A BJP delegation led by senior party leader Samir Mohanty met the chief electoral officer and submitted a memorandum addressed to the ECI accusing the officer of election management.

The BJP said the IPS officer is monitoring the election management of BJD through district superintendents of police (SPs).

“We bring to your kind attention the grave misconduct on the part of the officers in the police and district administration in openly favouring the ruling party and to frustrate the purpose of free and fair election,” the memorandum said.

Alleging that the police is acting in a partisan manner, the memorandum said, complaints against BJD’s irregularities are not being entertained by the district police. Prior instructions of the officer are taken by SPs and IICs before registration of FIRs from Opposition, it added.

“We have requested the ECI to immediately shift the IPS officer outside the state till the elections are over,” Mohanty said.