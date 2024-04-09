Broiler farm in Odisha's Chandaka core, probe ordered

BHUBANESWAR: A 1.514 acre land in the core of Chandaka-Dampara wildlife sanctuary where a private individual has been allowed to establish a broiler farm has startled the Forest department which has requested the Khurda collector to inquire and submit a report.

The incident came to the knowledge of the department after the Khurda District Level Committee approved the commercial broiler farming project on February 20. A go-ahead was also given by Agriculture Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Ltd (APICOL) to the applicant for the project subsequently on March 2.

The divisional forest officer (DFO) of Chandaka wildlife division received a grievance petition from the entrepreneur who claimed ownership of the land located in Paniora mouza under Jatni tehsil. It is part of Ratanpur reserve forest of the sanctuary.

The petitioner also submitted the record of rights before the DFO office. The land had been sold to the petitioner by another party in 2007, department sources said.

However, forest officials said, the area in question claimed by the petitioner is inside the core area of the sanctuary. As per the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, there is bar on accrual of rights within the limits of a wildlife sanctuary. How this patch of land in the core area of the wildlife sanctuary was sold and recorded in favour of the petitioner has raised questions.

Sources in the department said, the DFO office wrote to the Khurda collector, seeking a suitable action taken report.

Forest department said Chandaka-Dampada wildlife sanctuary with an area of 193.39 square km was notified by the state government on June 10, 1988.

Requesting an inquiry as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, the DFO office also sought an action taken report to be submitted to the government and chief wildlife warden for necessary action at their end. The division stated that in case of the petitioner’s claim was found to be genuine, the said patch of land forming prime habitat of wildlife may be acquired and retained intact undisturbed within the sanctuary.

The division pointed out that the land patch located within Ratanpur reserve forest has forest growth ideal for wildlife movement. Asiatic elephant, a scheduled- I protected species, is the key species in the forest. This part there is also presence wild animals including spotted deer, barking deer, mouse deer, wild pig, porcupine, jackal, fox and civets in the sanctuary.