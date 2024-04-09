Constable arrested with 58 kg ganja in Boudh

BERHAMPUR: In a joint operation conducted by excise, police, and transport department personnel, a District Voluntary Force (DVF) constable was apprehended with 58 kg of ganja in Boudh district.

Acting on a tip-off, the team positioned themselves near Landibandh village and intercepted a car. Upon search, the contraband was discovered from the possession of DVF constable Dingar Majhi (38), who was driving the vehicle alone.

The Boudh Excise department immediately registered a case in connection with the seizure and arrested Majhi, in addition to confiscating the vehicle. Majhi was presented before the court later in the evening.

Confirming the incident, Southern Range IG JN Pankaj, stated that Majhi was apprehended during an operation by a joint team. “Necessary action would be taken against the constable,” Pankaj said.

Recently, an assistant sub-inspector of Baghiapada police outpost was arrested for possessing a substantial quantity of cannabis in his official residence.