Trouble for Congress MLA Moquim after Orissa HC dismisses appeal

BHUBANESWAR: In a major set back to Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim ahead of the elections, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal against his conviction in a corruption case registered by the vigilance department.

The HC upheld the conviction and the sentence passed by a vigilance court.

Moquim is an MLA from Cuttack-Barabati constituency in Cuttack district. He is also the founder of M/s Metro Builders private limited.

Moquim, along with dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and two others, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, in Bhubaneswar in September 2022 for obtaining pecuniary advantage in favour of Metro Builders by availing loans from Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation limited (ORHDC) which were meant for rural poor.

The senior Congress leader had then moved the Orissa HC challenging his conviction. He had requested the court to stay the conviction till the conclusion of his appeal.

On Oct 19, 2023, the court observed it was an exceptional case and stayed the conviction, pending appeal. On the same day, the vigilance department filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court against the HC order to stay Moquim's conviction in the corruption case. The apex court had directed HC to dispose of the appeal within six months.

As per the Supreme Court's direction, even if a person is out on bail after conviction and his appeal is pending for disposal, he is disqualified from contesting an election. However, if his conviction is stayed then he can contest the elections.

Senior standing counsel Srimanta Das and standing counsel Sanjaya Kumar conducted the case on behalf of Odisha Vigilance.

Moquim has a good support base in Cuttack-Barabati constituency and if he is not able to contest the upcoming elections, it will be a huge challenge for the Congress to find a replacement who can challenge BJD and BJP candidates.

Earlier in March this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the order of Orissa High Court which had nullified Moquim's election in 2019 on grounds of suppression of criminal cases pending against him.