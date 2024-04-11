Be on guard against road hypnosis: Odisha Transport Authority to drivers

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to curb accidents, the State Transport Authority (STA) has advised people to be on guard against road hypnosis while driving for longer duration.

Statistics of the last few years reveals road hypnosis is one of the causes behind accidents in the state. As per data, 1,198 people lost their lives and 1,272 people were injured in 2,496 accidents caused by rear-end collisions in 2023. Similarly, while 274 people were killed and 354 people seriously injured in 639 road accidents due to collision with parked vehicles, 763 mishaps occurred due to collision with fixed objects or things in which 373 people lost their lives and 422 were injured.

Road hypnosis is one of the several reasons behind fatal accidents. In view of this, awareness programmes have been taken up by STA.

Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur advised people going on long journeys to take rest for a few minutes after driving continuously for two-and-a-half-hours, wash face thoroughly, take a short walk and drink tea or coffee to refresh themselves.

He suggested to restart the journey only after feeling rejuvenated and cautioned to remain extra careful while driving during nights. Not only drivers, but also passengers should be careful in this regard, said Thakur.

In another development, Bhubaneswar police on Wednesday carried out a drive in the city against use of black films in cars.