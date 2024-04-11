BJD announces manifesto panel ahead of polls

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a 38-member manifesto committee of the party with senior leader and Berhampur MP Chandrasekhar Sahu as its chairman.

The chief minister said the committee will hold discussions with various sections of society, people living in different areas and from different age groups to prepare a manifesto for the party. The manifesto will be a statement of how to lead the state to transformation towards ‘New Odisha, Empowered Odisha’. The party has also sought inputs from people of the state for the manifesto. They can mail their inputs to bjdmanifesto2024@gmail.com.