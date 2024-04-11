IG Drones to keep watch on NTPC piping system in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Drone tech and analytics company IG Drones will conduct the crucial pipeline inspection at NTPC Darlipali thermal power station, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently.

The company has bagged the contract for drone surveillance of the medium and ultra high molecular weight (MUW) piping system at the thermal power station for two years. The MUW pipes are commonly used in various industries, including power generation plants for their unique properties and benefits. Darlipali station is one of the coal-based power plants of NTPC Limited.

As per the project details, coal will be obtained from Dulanga and Pakri Barwadih coal block and water sourced from Hirakund reservoir through a pipeline from a distance of about 30 km from the project site. Founder and CEO of IG Drones Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya said as per studies one per cent leak in a 20-inch pipeline can lead to a loss of 450,000 barrels a year and irrevocably damage an area of up to 10 sq km. “It is essential that proper care be taken to ensure reliability and quality of the pipelines in the field. Drones can increase this efficiency by 80 per cent in pipeline inspections,” he said.